Following the preposition of a 50 per cent ownership deal in TikTok by the President-elect, Donald Trump, the social media app has been restored across the United States of America (USA).

New Telegraph reports that the restoration of the app services in the US followed Trump’s decision to revive TikTok when he returns to power on Monday, January 20.

U.S. will seek a joint venture Speaking in a rally ahead of his inauguration, Trump said that he has no choice but to save Tiktok, adding that theto restore the short-video-sharing app used by 170 million Americans.

“As of today, TikTok is back, we have no choice, we have to save it, the U.S. will own 50% of the company as a joint venture that would make a lot of money.”

BREAKING: US S’Court Upholds Law Banning TikTok In a statement posted on X following Trump’s comments, TikTok said it is in the process of restoring service. TikTok said, “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties for providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans.”

New Telegraph recalls that TikTok stopped working for U.S. users late on Saturday, January 18 before a law shutting it down on national security grounds took effect on Sunday. U.S. officials had warned that under Chinese parent company ByteDance, there was a risk of Americans’ data being misused.

