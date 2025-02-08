TikTok removes over 2million videos in Nigeria

Share

Social media giant, TikTok, has reinforced its commitment to online safety by removing over two million videos in Nigeria between July and September 2024. According to its latest Q3 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, 99.1% of these videos were taken down within 24 hours of being posted.

With millions of videos uploaded daily by its over one billion users worldwide, TikTok has continued to improve its content moderation efforts through advanced technology. The platform’s proactive detection rate has now reached 98.2% globally, allowing it to identify and remove harmful content before it reaches viewers.

Between July and September 2024, TikTok removed over 147m videos worldwide, with 118m taken down through automation. In Nigeria, 92.1% of all removed videos were taken down before any user reported them, reflecting the platform’s proactive moderation strategy.

The report highlights the most common policy violations that led to content removal in Nigeria. These include sensitive and mature themes, where 99.4% of flagged videos were removed before any user report. Content related to regulated goods and commercial activities, including scams and the illegal sale of items such as firearms or explosives, accounted for 99.1% of removals before user reports. Additionally, content categorized under mental and behavioral health, which could negatively impact users, particularly younger audiences, saw a 99.9% removal rate before any user reports.

TikTok maintains that its mission to inspire creativity and bring joy is built on a foundation of user safety and content integrity. The platform continues to invest in Trust and Safety professionals who work alongside advanced technology to enforce its Community Guidelines, Terms of Service, and Advertising Policies.

By prioritizing a positive and secure digital space, TikTok aims to ensure that users can create, connect, and be entertained without exposure to harmful content.

