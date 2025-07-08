TikTok Must Be Held Accountable On Child Protection Policies – Group

Citizens’ Gavel, a civic-tech non-profit legal organization, has vowed to continue holding TikTok accountable until the platform fully implements robust policies to protect minors from exploitation.

The organization made this known while acknowledging that the social media platform has begun implementing key reforms following its legal action, Suit No. FHC/L/CS/517/2025, filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

In a statement, Senior Legal Analyst at Citizens’ Gavel, Sylvester Agih, said the group remains committed to securing better protections for young Nigerians in the digital space. He noted that TikTok had begun incorporating some of the measures demanded by the group as part of its advocacy and litigation efforts.

Agih said while Citizens’ Gavel welcomes the updates as a step toward creating safer online spaces for children, the work is far from over. He emphasized that the organization will closely monitor how TikTok enforces its new policies and continue to advocate for outstanding demands.

He explained that some of the unresolved issues include the need for independent audits of TikTok’s child protection measures, improved collaboration with law enforcement agencies to bring offenders to justice, and the creation of a dedicated TikTok Child Protection Task Force to proactively identify and report abuse cases.

Agih added that TikTok must also adopt stricter enforcement measures, such as permanent bans on exploitative content and accounts, tighter age restrictions, more effective content moderation, and clearly defined rules against illegal and harmful content.