Tiktok Disconnected Me Because Of My Dangerous Miracles – Odumeje

Share

Nigerian controversial pastor, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje, has claimed that TikTok disconnected him because of his dangerous miracles.

Odumeje made this known while addressing his congregation on why he was blocked on the video-sharing platform.

Speaking in a viral video shared on social media, the cleric noted that he has performed a lot of what he described as ‘Dangerous miracles’ that the social media platform is afraid of.

READ ALSO:

He accused those who don’t believe in his miracles of preventing him from having an account.

Odumeje said, “Even social media is rejecting me. Because of my dangerous miracles the TikTok rejected me. They disconnected me. They said this miracle is beyond them.”

Share

Please follow and like us: