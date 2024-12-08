Tijjani: Why we are opposing Tax Reform Bills

Share

Hon. Dr. Ghali Mustapha Tijjani represents Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives. A member of the New Nigeria’s Party (NNPP), he bares his mind on the controversial tax reforms bills, saying the proposed legislations were anti-people. PHILIP NYAM reports

As a member of the House of Representatives, what is your take on the Tax Reform Bills being deliberated upon by the House?

Well, this is a subject of national discourse currently going on and it is yet to be debated at the National Assembly or the House of Reps. But we are aware it has gone through first reading and this is the second reading and we understand it is an Executive Bill. And most of the members, including me and so many people have an opinion about it, but I was able to have the four bills and digest them to my own understanding and level of knowledge. However, I have a background in finance, as a student of International Corporate Finance. So, I have an idea of what this is all about.

The bills actually are not in tandem with public interest and are not pro-masses. This is a capitalist bill and for such a reason, I, Dr. Ghali Mustafa Tijjani, I am rejecting these bills as a member that represents people. Remember, I’m in the parliament to ensure that my people are well represented and Nigerians get all the benefits and dividends of democracy. Therefore, these tax reform bills are capitalistic in nature and will siphon the poor, so to say.

When you say the bills are not pro-masses and are capitalist incline, what exactly do you mean?

You see, this is a lazy way of thinking. Nigeria has a lot of opportunities to get revenue but Nigeria is not looking in that direction. Let me give you typical examples. Our mineral resources sector has not been tapped adequately. If Nigeria is looking for revenue, we should invest in mineral resources, in mining, and do the necessary investments. The resources definitely will come to the country.

Similarly, currently, Nigeria is losing a lot of money in terms of revenue, in the form of tax evasion and transfer pricing manipulation. And the Nigerian government or the current government should think of blocking such leakages rather than taxing more people in the country or taxing the companies that are willing to invest and employ more labour. Therefore, I think for such reasons, these bills are anti-masses.

Beyond the narrative of the masses, do you share the contention that the Tax Reform Bills are purely targeted at the North?

Actually, there are all these sentiments, but politically, people will look at it in that direction, but my own opinion is the fact that the crafters of these bills did not even understand the constructors of the economy of Nigeria. The economy is beyond your area of background, where you grow up or where you study, that’s Nigeria. I think the people that crafted these bills failed to understand the economic constructors of the entire Nigeria. They crafted these bills based on their own background and understanding. Therefore, this should not reflect the view of the Nigerian economy.

The Northern Governors Forum have been very critical of these bills and have even called for their withdrawal. What are your thoughts?

Actually, the Northern Governors Forum is a body that has a vital role in this discussion because they are the ones that represent the governance system of the 19 states in the Northern region. I believe they have a fair view of understanding of this. If this is something positive to their own state, definitely they will accept it. But for them to come out to reject this, this is indication that this bill is not in the interest of their own people and their own state. Therefore, I align my own position with them. Similarly, don’t forget that the Nigerian Governors Forum as well as the Northern Governors Forum meet regularly, monthly, to share the resources of Nigeria. Therefore, they have knowledge better than everybody on what we contribute in the tax or on whether this tax reform is in tandem with the interest of Nigeria or their own position.

But I support their position, the Nigerian Governors Forum, very well. But it is unfortunate that the Executives or the Presidency don’t want to listen to such a very important group and they went ahead to also push it to the National Assembly. Yes, we understand the National Assembly has a vital role to play in these bills, but you cannot neglect the Nigerian Governors Forum as well as the National Economic Council.

Could you clarify this – are you referring to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum or the Northern Governors Forum?

Yes, I’m talking about the Northern Governors’ Forum because they have a position and I believe they have a fair understanding of the economy of Northern Nigeria, where they came from, and they are the ones that represent the interest and the governance of their own region and their own state. Therefore, I believe their position is based on knowledge and based on understanding.

I believe they have taken a right step in the right direction and I support their own position to completely reject these bills because this is not the right time to bring this kind of bill. Similarly, they are the ones that always sit down monthly to share the revenues that come to the country. Therefore, I think they have an understanding of the tax reform or tax system. For them to come out and reject it, I believe this is not in line with the interests of the North alone.

There are four bills in this tax reform. Are you saying that the entire four bills are defective? Again, what is your take on the current tax regime we are operating in Nigeria? Is it perfect? Don’t you think there is a need for even a reform in the first place?

There is no law or system that is perfect, but none of the intellectuals we interrogated were able to come up with evidence toward the defect of the current system. And in law, there is what we call impact assessment. These intellectuals or the people that presented the bill could tell us where the current system failed. So, you have to show where this current system failed before you come forward to start thinking of changing the bills or the laws.

Similarly, these four bills seem sentimental. And I can tell you why. I told you earlier Nigeria is losing revenue. Therefore, Nigeria should think of how to block such leakages rather than bringing this. Even in developed nations where tax is a well-developed system, they ensure that they have developed all the nooks and crannies of their own locality, whereby what is obtainable in Port Harcourt is what is obtainable in Sokoto. And the medicare in Port Harcourt, for example, is similar to the access of medicare in Birnin Kebbi or in Jigawa. But here in Nigeria, we have such limitations. For you to tax people, they definitely have to have purchasing power.

So currently, the policies of this current government are too harsh and they are against the interests of the masses. For them to bring up this subject of debate, tax reform, I think they are wrong. They should be thinking of even giving tax holidays, whereby small and medium scale companies could at least have a space to generate capital, to employ labour. So that will give our people the opportunity to be well-employed and also have the opportunity or the purchasing power to even contribute to the economy. People are now hungry. People don’t have employment. In fact, look at the government agencies. They are all retrenching workers. How do you think the battle, the tax reform system you are doing will not be transferred to the final consumer?

Have you read the bills?

Yes, I read the bills. I went through the bills. The four bills, to me, this is the wrong time and it is indeed ill timed to bring them. For the simple reason that the policies of the current government have not helped the Nigerian poor.

Similarly, there are two major areas of concern, the derivation as well as the increase in the VAT system. You see, if you take the VAT, section 146 talks about the increase in the VAT from 7.5% to 10% to 12% and to 15% by 2030. And nobody will tell you that this will not be transferred to the final consumer.

No matter what, you have talked of exemption, exemption for some certain cadre or scale or income, but the final consumer or the companies will transfer the VAT or the tax to the final consumer. Therefore, you don’t have such a system in place that you can say Nigerians could not or the poor cannot be taxed, in place. It’s very difficult for you to bring, saying that I’m going to buy something in the market and such things will not be reflected.

If you go to Sahad Store today and in Sahad Store, VAT has been increased even to buy Maggi and everything, for example. Therefore, how will a poor that doesn’t have the N800,000 income in Sahad Store, they will indicate that he will not pay the VAT. That system is not in place yet.

But there’s also this assumption that the North where you come from, feels affected because in the past, a lot of business people there seems not to be paying tax and the borders are so porous that some people come through these borders in the North, do business when ordinarily they are supposed to pay tax and they just go away. These are some of the assumptions. How true is this?

You are now helping me by saying that the government failed to protect the borders because it’s the responsibility of the government to protect all the borders. It’s the responsibility of the government to block all the leakages. This is what I said earlier. Therefore, it wasn’t about the North. It wasn’t about Lagos or Port Harcourt and everything. Let me even tell you and help you. All the importations that Lagos has such opportunity till today, majority of such importations are the Northerners that import or the Southerners or South East or even South-South or the Middle Belt. And let me tell you, Lagos was not built by Lagosians. Lagos has been built by all Nigerians, be it the Igbos, be it the Yorubas, be it the Hausas, the Fulanis and body. So, nobody can come and claim Lagos as it is today. And nobody is against Lagos. All the Northerners, all the South-Easterners, the South-Southerners, everybody has investment in Lagos. Therefore, nobody is rejecting Lagos.

But that sentiment and psyche to think that Lagos is owned by one individual, actually it’s a wrong thinking. And I can tell you till today, the biggest people that have investments in Lagos are the Northerners. Nobody has invested the way Dangote has invested in Lagos till today. And he is from Kano state, my state. I am proud of that. So, it’s not about Lagos. It is about equality. It is about understanding that we are the same people. It is about thinking of a functional system whereby if one region is not getting it right, the other region will also be affected. So, the reality of these bills actually has not been digested.

You know, we ask the Executives why the kind of speed with which they want these bills to be passed, because it is questionable. You can take time, for example, to digest these and raise issues. And let me even tell you, if the 19 governors of the Northern states came out to say, we are not interested in these bills, why the haste? Why the insistence? This raises all serious concern.

Are you under any pressure from either your governors, Northern elite, or leaders, to reject the bills? Or under any form of inducement from the Presidency or Executive to allow these s pass?

My brother, let me tell you. If you know my background, actually, I can say that I have already developed thick skin for anybody to push me. I have my position, that’s why I joined politics. I was in the private sector for 18 years. Therefore, I have my position. I have my opinion. Since I came to this hallowed chamber, I digest things intellectually and nobody can push me. Therefore, this is my own personal opinion. And I realised this is not even the right time to start these open discussions.

The economy is in a mess. And the inflation is serious in the country. And you remove the subsidy without even thinking how to support the inflation. At the same time, like I said, the government, apart from blocking leakages, should also think of a tax holiday. At the same time, the government should also stop frivolous and unnecessary expenditures. I can give you a typical example. You took N15 trillion to start the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road. This is an unnecessary expenditure. Nigerians are hungry. Do investment in small-scale businesses whereby Nigerians will get employment.

By the time everybody is gainfully employed or empowered with skills, you can embark on projects like that. Therefore, there is no issue with unnecessary expenditures. So there is mismanagement in this current government.

You have been emphasising that the economy is in a mess. Recently, one of Nigeria’s popular musicians, Davido carpeted the present government in an interview abroad and that has generated a heated debate among Nigerians. What is your opinion on this?

Davido is one of my favourite singers. But I agree with him. I align with him. Actually, everybody that is in Nigeria today cannot deny the fact that the economy is in shambles. And like I said, the government is not prioritising areas that are more important to the general public. I gave an example earlier. The government should invest in mineral resources, to tap more mineral resources, to block leakages and all that. Let the government look at our health care system, look at our educational system, look at our markets today. The prices of items in the market are increasing every day. Our graduates are coming out in millions every year, you don’t know where to place them. Open the sector, invest in that area that you can employ them.

Similarly, let me give you a typical example. This is a lazy way, like I said earlier, of thinking how to tax the poor or how to tax Nigerians and raise revenue. There are a lot of ways that you can tax revenue in the country.

Online transactions that are taking place, international online transactions, nobody is taxing them. I can give you a typical example. If somebody booked a B & B, let’s say, from London, for example, he has to pay with VAT. But the VAT goes to London or goes to whoever provides that. We don’t know who is behind this tax bill. We know the Executives are hell-bent on seeing that these tax bills are passed but we’ll do our best to stop them.

And I can assure you that the majority of the members that I have spoken with are not interested in these bills because the most important thing now is how to put food on the table of the poor. How can you stop insecurity? How can you provide quality education? How can you provide employment? This is what we are thinking about.

But I can tell you, if you are going to tax all these companies that are producing in the country, be it big or the poor, or be it big or smaller companies, I can tell you none of these companies will not reflect the cost of the VAT or the tax to the general public. And Nigerians are poor; Nigerians don’t have employment. Therefore, I think these bills are unnecessary.

The Executives should understand that these bills are generating serious concern, and if they are passed, signed into law and implemented, our problems will multiply.

Therefore, these bills should be completely discarded or put aside. And the executives should face the serious issues of stabilizing the economy as well as providing jobs, educating people and also ensuring a secure nation.

