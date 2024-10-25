New Telegraph

October 26, 2024
Tijani Azeez, Finance Manager At Rentspace Tech Discusses Safety Of Money With Fintech

As Finance Manager at RentSpace Technologies, Tijani Azeez sheds light on a question many Nigerians are asking: Is my money safe with fintech companies?

Interviewer: Thank you for joining us. How does RentSpace Tech ensure the security of customers’ deposits?

Tijani Azeez: Thanks for having me. At RentSpace, we prioritize safeguarding our clients’ money. We reinvest deposits in low-risk assets like government securities, commercial papers, and secure bank deposits. This approach helps us maintain stable returns while minimizing risk.

Interviewer: Can you break down how these investments work?

Tijani Azeez: Absolutely. If you deposit ₦100,000, we might allocate it as ₦60,000 to Treasury Bills, ₦20,000 to commercial papers, and ₦20,000 to secure bank deposits. The returns support financial products that benefit our users.

Interviewer: The fintech sector is growing rapidly in Nigeria. What’s driving this trend?

Tijani Azeez: Trust in fintech is on the rise. With over 200 companies and $400 million in investment in 2020 alone, Nigerians are seeing the value and security fintech offers. RentSpace is committed to helping clients grow their money safely.

Interviewer: Any final thoughts?

Tijani Azeez: If you’re looking for a secure platform to grow your finances, RentSpace Tech is a solid choice. We’re here to support your financial aspirations with confidence.

