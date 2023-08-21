Tijani Assumes Office As Minister Of Communications, Innovation, And Digital Economy

Hours after being sworn in as Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani resumed duty.

New Telegraph reports that Tijani was one of the 45 ministers that President Tinubu swore in on Monday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking after his assumption in office, Tijani advised the leaders of the ministry’s agencies to support the Tinubu administration’s goals and fight for the advancement of the country.

He promised to develop policies that would revolutionise the sector and to build on the successes already achieved by the ministry by working effectively with the sector’s major players.

As Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Tijani took over from Prof. Isa Pantami who worked in the ministry under President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Galaxy Backbone, Nigerian Postal Service (NPS), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited are among the agencies under the ministry.