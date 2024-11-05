Tight Security At Oyo High Court As ‘Auxiliary’ Is Arraigned, Case To Be Reassigned

Share

Security was tight within and around the Oyo State High Court premises in Ibadan yesterday during the arraignment of Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as “Auxiliary”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security and para-military personnel involved comprised uniformed and plain-clothed policemen, as well as NSCDC personnel and several others.

Heavy security started manifesting as early as 8 a.m., with patrol vans stationed at strategic places within and outside the entrance of the High Court. NAN reports that the case at the court was high-profile, with Lamidi, the former Chairman of Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System (PMS), scheduled to be arraigned before the court.

Lamidi is facing trial in a 17-count bordering on armed robbery, murder, attempted murder and possession of firearms, including one AK-47 assault rifle, two SMG rifles with magazine.

NAN reports that the offence is punishable under Section 1(2) (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, CAP RII, Vol. 14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004. The case was however referred to the State Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima, for reassignment.

