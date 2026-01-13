Tight Security At Kano Govt House Over Yusuf’s Rumored Defection

Security has been tightened at the Kano State Government House amid speculation of Governor Abba Yusuf’s planned defection.

At the main entrance, combined security personnel drawn from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS) were stationed yesterday at strategic locations.

Security checks were also intensified, with access subjected to strict identification procedures by operatives.

The heightened tension coincides with growing speculation about a disagreement between Yusuf and his political mentor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso, who is the leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has strongly opposed Yusuf’s alleged plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), warning that such a move would destabilise the NNPP and undermine the Kwankwasiyya movement.