July 13, 2025
July 13, 2025
Tight Security At Buhari’s Residence In Katsina

Following the demise of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13, Security has been tightened around the Jabi Close residence in Kastina State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that two military gun trucks are on-site, with soldiers restricting access, keeping unknown visitors and the press at a distance from the gate.

Sympathisers were seen already gathering to offer condolences, with former Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, among the first to arrive.

Adamu also confirmed that the former president’s remains will be laid to rest in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

However, it’s unclear which of Buhari’s immediate family members are currently present to receive visitors.

