Tight Security As PDP NWC Meets In Abuja

The members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the meeting, which was taking place at the party’s national headquarters, was presided over by the PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum.

According to the reports, there was a heavy presence of security officials comprising the Department of State Services (DSS), police and the civil defence at the headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the staff of the party clashed with thugs and some members of the party who are loyal to the embattled PDP National Secretary. This led to more security personnel to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

According to a staff at the scene pro-Anyanwu supporters tried to lock out some members of the PDP National Working Committee who were resuming their usual mid-week meeting but were overpowered by the staff, private guards and some police officers who are attached to the secretariat.

The development comes two days after the Supreme Court threw out a motion for a stay of execution of a High Court judgement removing Senator Samuel Anyanwu from office as National Secretary, replacing him with Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye.

