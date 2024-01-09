Tiger Woods Ends 27 Year Partnership With Nike

Tiger Woods has ended his 27-year partnership with Nike.

Since becoming professional in 1996, the 48-year-old Woods has been sponsored by the international sports brand.

After that, he went on to win 15 Major titles; in 2019, he won his fifth Masters.

The legendary golfer posted on social media, saying, “I had the good fortune to begin a connection with one of the world’s most recognisable businesses more than 27 years ago.

“The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.

“Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.

“People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter.”

Woods signed off his post by saying “See you in LA!” suggesting he will take part in the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational event next month.

His most recent appearance on the course came last November after a seven-month injury lay-off.

Nike also posted on social media to confirm the end of their work with Woods, simply saying “It was a hell of a round, Tiger”.

Their 10-year deal signed with the Californian in 2013 was said to be a reported $200 million but the brand stopped their line of golf equipment in 2016.

Woods had previously had his own clothing line, which sported the Nike logo alongside his own TW logo.