Tiger Woods Confirms Dating Rumours With Trump’s Ex-Daughter-In-Law

Share

Legendary American golfer, Tiger Woods, has confirmed he is dating the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump.

Tiger Woods made this revelation on Sunday, March 23 via his verifed X account.

Confirming the rumour, Woods wrote, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.

“At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

New Telegraph recalls that Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr from 2005 to 2018 and they have five children together.

READ ALSO:

One of the children is Kai, who is set to play golf at the University of Miami in 2026.

The 17-year-old also attends the same school as Woods’s children, Sam and Charlie. Kai and Charlie competed at the same invitational tournament earlier this week.

Woods and Vanessa Trump had been featured in gossip outlets for the last several weeks.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

