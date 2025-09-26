Tiger Street Football Set For Kick-Off With N10m Regional Prize Pool

Tiger Beer has unveiled a bold new campaign that takes football back to its roots in Nigeria, combining street passion with big rewards. The Tiger Street Football (TSF) tournament will celebrate the raw, high-energy version of the game played in school fields, open spaces, and neighbourhood corners, with a prize pool of N10 mil- lion up for grabs in each region.

The top team will claim N5 million, the runners-up N3 million, while the third and fourth-placed sides will receive N1 million each. But beyond the cash prizes, Tiger says the campaign is about courage, creativity, and community — giving everyday players the chance to shine on a stage that feels closest to home.

Tiger is shifting the focus from professional footballers to champion rising and undiscovered talents. This initiative highlights the people who keep the game alive daily — from aspiring young players chasing a breakthrough to workers who gather for five-a-side matches after work.

“Tiger Street Football is not just about football. It is about the people. It is about recognis- ing talent, celebrating com- munity, and giving Nigerians a platform to shine where foot- ball feels most alive — in the streets. Tiger is a brand built on courage, and we see that same spirit every time someone steps onto the pitch to play,” said the Portfolio Manager for Premi- um Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko.

The competition will follow a five-a-side format, played the “Tiger way” — bold, thrilling, and unapologetically street. Teams must have at least five players, including a goalkeeper, with a maximum of eight.

All participants must be 18 years or older and not registered with any professional football club. Registration is to be completed by team captains at www.tiger- streetfootballng.com. Awka will take the spotlight with registration drives, penalty shootouts, and knockout matches leading up to the Awka TUX Semi-finals and Finals.