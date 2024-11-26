Tier-1 Banks’ Stocks Drag Market Down By N123.8bn

Share

The Nigerian equities market extended its bearish trajectory on Monday, as substantial sell-offs in Tier-1 banking stocks triggered a steep decline in market capitalisation, wiping out N122.88 billion in value.

The market’s capitalisation contracted to N59.17 trillion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.2 per cent to close at 97,626.27 points. This decline eroded recent gains, with Monthto-Date (MTD) returns stagnating at -0.0 per cent, while Year-to-Date (YTD) returns softened to +30.6 per cent.

The sell pressure was concentrated on Tier-1 banking heavyweights, including Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) (-3.4%), Stanbic IBTC (-3.09%), Zenith Bank (-2.7%), and First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) (-1.57%).

These losses dragged the NGX Banking Index down by -1.6 per cent, underscoring the sector’s influence on overall market performance. Despite notable gains in Oando (+2.05%), Access Holdings (+0.44%), and International Breweries (+1.25%), the broader market sentiment remained negative.

Out of the 122 stocks traded, 30 closed lower, 27 recorded gains, while 65 remained unchanged. In contrast to the declining indices, trading activity spiked significantly.

The total volume of transactions rose by 83.1 per cent to 671.26 million shares, valued at N20.64 billion, executed in 10,464 deals. FBNH emerged as the most actively traded stock by both volume and value, accounting for 245.25 million shares worth N6.23 billion.

On the losers’ chart, NSLTECH (-9.8%) and DAAR Communications (-9.7%) suffered the day’s steepest declines. Conversely, HMCALL (+10.0%) and SUNU Assurances (+9.8%) led the gainers’ table, reflecting a mixed performance across the market.

Stockbrokers said that the sustained selloffs in heavyweight stocks signal a cautious investor sentiment, with market players keeping a close eye on macroeconomic developments and sector-specific trends to navigate the current volatility stoked by high yield fixed income market environment.

