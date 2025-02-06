Tier 1 Banks Power N332.24bn Surge As Stocks Hit Record High

Share

Nigerian equities soared yesterday, adding a staggering N332.24 billion to market capitalisation, fueled by aggressive bargain hunting in Tier 1 banking stocks, including GTCO, Zenith Bank, Access Corp, FBN Holdings (FBNH), and UBA.

The rally propelled the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) to an all-time high of 105,324.89 points, reflecting a 0.51 per cent gain and cementing the market’s bullish momentum since the beginning of this week.

Gains in heavyweight banking stocks were amplified by strong performances from MTN Nigeria (MTNN), Dangote Sugar Refinery, and Lafarge Africa (WAPCO), further solidifying investor confidence.

Over the past three sessions, the market has added over N513 billion in value, erasing the losses recorded the previous week. Cadbury Nigeria led the charge among top gainers.

A total of 37 stocks advanced, with notable double-digit gains from Guinea Insurance (+10.00%), Eterna (+9.96%), and Cadbury which surged 9.95% to close at N24.30 per share, and FBNH which jumped 9.56% to N32.10.

Meanwhile, 21 stocks declined, led by May & Baker (-9.88%), Acad – emy Press (-9.33%), and Thomas Wyatt (-9.31%). Trading activity was robust, with total transaction volume soaring 124.1 per cent to 1.06 billion units from the previous day’s 471.71 million, while turnover hit N28.81 billion across 15,080 deals.

Access Corp dominated both volume and value charts, accounting for 473.22 million shares worth N12.57 billion traded in 1,282 deals. Other key drivers included FBNH, UBA, Zenith Bank, and GTCO, all posting strong volume and value turnovers as well as impressive price gains. Sectoral performance was mixed.

The Banking Index led with a 3.2 per cent gain, bolstered by Tier 1 lenders, while Oil & Gas (+0.3%) and Industrial Goods (+0.1%) edged higher.

Conversely, the Insurance (-0.7%) and Consumer Goods (-0.4%) sectors faced mild pullbacks. Market sentiment remained bullish, with a positive breadth of 1.9x, as advancing stocks outnumbered decliners 37 to 19.

