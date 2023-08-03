Tier-1 Banks Post Impressive H1’23 Results

FBN Holdings Plc, Nigeria’s banking heavyweight, reported a superlative 82.8 percent increase in gross earnings to N656.6 billion during the first half (H1) 2023 from N359.2 billion, resulting from increases in net interest income and income from fees and commission during the period. Its net income advanced 231 per cent year- on-year (y/y) to N187.2 billion in H1 2023 while the company reported N234.4 billion in gains from financial instruments at fair value.

Ecobank Plc also reported a 38.14 percent y/y increase in gross earnings to N695.72 billion while the PAT print- ed at N105.22 billion. This is an increase of 44.51 percent from N77.31 billion last year. Wema Bank Plc also grew its revenue by 48.65 percent to N89.63 billion from N60.29 billion last year. The bank’s Profit After Tax (PAT) rose by 98.9 percent y/y to N10.49 billion from N5.28 billion last year.

Fidelity Bank’s half-year revenue surged 58.56 percent y/y to N247.10 billion from N155.84 billion while the net income stood at N53.29 billion from N22.84 billion as of June 2023. Sterling Bank’s gross earnings rose 26.38 percent y/y to N99.06 billion from N78.38 billion as of June 2023 while the net income printed a 33.28 percent y/y growth to N10.68 billion from N8.01 billion during the reported period.

In the same vein, United Capital Plc’s gross earnings rose in double digits by 20.9 percent y/y to N11.01 billion from N9.11 billion in H1 last year. Positive rises in investment income and net trading income drove this. Also, PAT increased 5.71 percent y/y to N4.68 billion from N4.43 billion due to positive PBT reported during the period.