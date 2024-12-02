Tier 1 Banks Face Profit Headwinds Despite Gains

Nigeria’s top-tier financial institutions—Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), First Bank Holdings (FBNH), Access Corporation, and United Bank for Africa (UBA)— reported substantial declines in pre-tax profits for the third quarter of 2024, marking a reversal from their robust secondquarter performance.
However, annual comparisons reveal notable gains, underscoring the resilience of these banks amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.
Zenith Bank emerged as the sector leader with a Q3-2024 pre-tax profit of N275.8 billion, despite a steep 32.2 per cent drop from its Q2 figure of N406.8 billion.
Year-on-year, the bank recorded an impressive 78 per cent growth over the N154.6 billion posted in Q3-2023. With shares priced at N44.50 as of November 29, the bank’s dividend yield stands at 10.23 per cent, and analysts anticipate a dividend payout exceeding N4.00 per share for 2024, after N3.99 dividend for the 2023 financial year.
GTCO posted a pre-tax profit of N215.6 billion, representing a sharp 56.4 per cent decrease from its Q2 figure of N494.4 billion. On an annual basis, however, profits surged by 104 per cent, up from N105.8 billion in Q3-2023.
With shares trading at N52.95, GTCO offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 6.98 per cent, with year-on-year dividend growth projected to exceed 3.23 per cent.
For the 2023 financial year, the lender paid N3.20 per share dividend. Access Corporation reported a Q3- 2024 pre-tax profit of N209.2 billion, down 40 per cent from Q2’s N348.9 billion.
Nevertheless, the bank’s annual comparison reflects a 65 per cent increase over Q3-2023’s N126.8 billion. Trading at N23.20, the stock is bolstered by a 9.74 per cent dividend yield and an anticipated 40 per cent growth in annual dividend payouts for 2024.
United Bank for Africa reported a Q3- 2024 pre-tax profit of N207.3 billion, an impressive 111 per cent increase from N98.4 billion in Q3-2023.
However, the bank recorded a 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline from Q2-2024’s N245.2 billion. With shares priced at N32.70, UBA remains a strong contender in the Tier 1 segment.
In contrast to its peers, FBN Holdings defied the trend, achieving an 11.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in pre-tax profit to N198.9 billion, up from Q2-2024’s N177.8 billion.
On an annual basis, profits surged 210 per cent, significantly outperforming Q3-2023’s N64 billion. Trading at N26.30, the stock has garnered bullish recommendations from analysts, positioning it as a buy.
Despite the quarterly setbacks, the year-on-year growth across Nigeria’s Tier 1 banks reflects their ability to nav – igate economic headwinds, supported by strong fundamentals and dividend appeal.
However, persistent macroeconomic challenges could shape the trajectory of future earnings, according to analysts’ reviews.