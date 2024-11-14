Tier 1 Banks Drive Equities’ N131.65bn Rally

Share

Tier-1 banking stocks of GTCO, Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, UBA and Access Corp combined to drive a strong rally of N131.65 billion on Wednesday, lifting Nigeria’s volatile equities market back from previous day’s loss of N68.65 billion.

Share price of UBA hit a new high with a gain +3.48 per cent, closing at N32.75 per share. In the same vein, GTCO gained +1.03 per cent to N54.20, setting a new high price never seen in recent years.

Zenith Bank rose +2.38 per cent to N43.0 per share while FBN Holdings chalked +0.18 per cent gain to close at N27.35 per share. ACCESSCORP rose by +2.70 per cent to N24.75 per share just as Sterling and Wema Banks also improved in prices.

Fidelity Bank and Jaiz Bank were the only losers among the banks; Ecobank and Unity Bank closed flat. The strong rally bolstered by the banking sector, raises hope for a weekly gain as well as prospects of improved market sentiment by end of this trading week.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, the key performance gauge of the local bourse – the All Share Index – rose by 22 basis points to close at 97,477.80 points while the market capitalisation which measures value of traded stocks rose by similar percentage or N131.65 billion to close at N59.07 trillion.

Accordingly, the Month-toDate and Year-to-Date returns settled -0.2 per cent and +30.4 per cent, respectively. The total trading volume decreased by 30.7 per cent to 242.93 million units, valued at N7.29 billion, and exchanged in 8,185 deals.

ACCESSCORP was the most traded stock by volume at 40 million units, while AR – ADEL was the most traded stock by value at N1.68 billion. On sectoral performance, the Banking (+1.4%) and Consumer Goods (+0.4%) indices advanced, while the Insurance (-0.6%) index declined.

The Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat. There was an improvement in market sentiment as 29 stocks gained relative to 19 losers. INTENEGINS (+10.0%) and JOHNHOLT (+10.0%) topped the gainers’ list, while REGALINS (-10.0%) and DAARCOMM (-7.5%) recorded the highest losses of the day.

