Tidibale Community Receives Security Assurance From 8 Division GOC

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Nigerian Army, and Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Bemba Paul Koughna, has paid an assessment visit to Tidibale Community in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The visit marks one of the GOC’s first official engagements since assuming command of the Division.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the GOC reassured residents of the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to their safety and security.

During the visit, Major General Koughna emphasized that the Army remains determined to protect communities, restore peace, and ensure residents can carry out their daily activities without fear.

He disclosed that troops have been deployed and stationed in Tidibale Community to maintain a strong security presence and remain on high alert to respond swiftly to any security threats or emergencies. He further assured residents that no part of the area would be allowed to remain under the control of bandits or criminal elements.

The GOC also urged community members to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to security agencies to aid ongoing security operations.

Responding on behalf of the community, the Sarkin Arewa of Tidibale, Alhaji Ibrahim, expressed appreciation to the GOC for the timely visit, especially in view of the prevailing security challenges in the area.

He noted that the visit had renewed the community’s hope and commended the Nigerian Army for its continued efforts to secure Tidibale and enable residents to return safely to their normal livelihoods.