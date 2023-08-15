TIDDUPA: Celebrating our super falcons!

This is a piece to say BRAVO to the Nigeria’s Super Falcons; the great Amazons who represented us at the ongoing Female Soccer Tournament at the Female World Cup. I feel a sense of duty to appreciate the patriotism and optimism of these players, who displayed deftness and dexterity even under very difficult circumstances, to give Nigeria a solid showing before they were unlucky with a 10-man English team who defeated us via penalty kicks. I saw a Nigeria team that was unbeaten, a team that showed resilience, marksmanship, with an uncommon ability to withstand their opponents no matter how tough. Simply, they were unflagging!!! We have really improved in our performance in the Female Round Leather Game. In the course of the mundial, we saw symptoms of shoddy treatment of our female footballers as they were denied their legitimate earnings and allowances; the news filtered through the airwaves, that the Super Falcons were not being paid their accrued legitimate allowances for reasons best known to their handlers. As a stop gap measure, FIFA volunteered to pay directly to these players to avoid the earlier embarrassment that the news generated.

The ladies went on into the round of 16 games with the English, despite their technical inability, psychological upheaval; though they bowed out through penalty kicks. When it comes to penalty kicks, its not necessarily down to only the team’s abilities; the technical ability of the coaching crew also plays a huge role. Having watched our match against the English national team, our coaching crew were not up to speed in my own view: they ought to have put the strongest foot forward, and allowed Asishat Oshoala, to take the first penalty kick; by so doing, they would have boosted the morale of the other players. Asishat is a no nonsense striker applying herself and skills in Barcelona. This lady, despite her injuries, made herself available for the global event and also scored a crucial goal to consolidate our stronghold and victory against Australia.

This was clearly a show and mark of patriotism. When it turned out that the match against England was going to be decided by penalties, I expected the coach to put her forward; to give us the lead to crystallize our hold on the win. It was that same technical ability that was missing during the 120 minutes stretch even as England was one player down; after Lauren James had been spurned with a red card for stamping her foot on Michelle Alozie. After the red card incident, the English team became scared of the Super Falcons but the coaching crew did not take advantage of that; they did not change the tactics to match the new aura. Emotional Intelligence I find, is not common. One had expected our ladies to hold the ball more and express themselves on the field in a more intimidating manner, but that wasn’t the case. Also, when it was time to play the penalties, I expected the coach to start with a confidence boosting player that would have been sure to score our first kick; again, he didn’t. We failed to convert our first two kicks, and the rest as they say, is now history. Michelle Alozie, a Medical Doctor, and certainly the cynosure of the games, gripped it when she became a thorn in the flesh of Lauren James, the English tormentor-inchief in her previous matches. Nigerian American-born Alozie succeeded in ousting Lauren James, James was shown a red card for objectionably expressing her frustration, by stumping on Alozie. Generally, it was a delight watching our ladies do us proud at the event; flying our Nigerian flag aloft and giving us hope that better days are ahead. The ugly incident of their allowances being with-held was one of the low points of this outing.

This issue of withholding salaries and allowances has been a recurring decimal in organizing most of our events over aeons; be they the men’s football events or the female event. It speaks of the level of corruption within the local organising committee members of these global events. Time and time again, corruption and sharp practice remain a set back in the organizing of these events. As allowances are easily held back for no justifiable reasons, they kill the morale of the team and the players. The Nigeria Football Federation must wake up to their responsibilities, and clean up the Augean Stable for better success going forward. The issue of corruption within the Federation has become one complain too many. It is high time the NFF spoke to these issues and came out clean, to promote a healthier relationship with our national teams. The Federal Government needs to find a way to appreciate our players in a more holistic way than what obtains currently.

That way, there will be better motivation for the players, and the ones aspiring to be players too. The joy of victory is said to be sweeter than honey. Watching Asishat Oshoala take off her jersey in celebration of her goal against Australia, drizzled some of the taste of that sweet victory just like honey, on my own tongue; that goal was just what the Super Falcons needed to consolidate her victory against Australia. The beauty of the goal came in a different shape and form. Our falcon, Asishat Oshoala became the first African to score goals in three different Female World Cup editions. Besides that record, her goal was important for the victory that was needed to advance the team to the second round. Following her action of celebration, several comments awashed the media space. While some condemned her action as un-islamic, others saw nothing wrong with it. To me, the goal was a product of the hardwork and resilience of the players and was worth celebrating in any way her impulse directed, that was legal!!! Whatever manner she chose to celebrate was not an issue. She was patriotic in her struggle to be part of the team despite her injury, and her celebration was indeed a thing of joy and most called for. Impulses must be legal but not necessarily religious. Football does not recognise the language of religion but skills and talents.

We should devote greater attention to how we develop the game rather than looking at the Faith of the individual. If we were so enamored of religion, we won’t have corruption in our society. To the Super Falcons of our great country, I say, well done!!! You all deserve big pats on each of your backs for your achievement. Nigeria can do greater things if the right things are done at the appropriate time. Those players who represented us at this last event should be appreciated for being good ambassadors, and for standing tall at the mundial. Besides the ones that are engaged in other professions, the others should be assisted to find their footing in whatever else they have interest in outside of football. Past and present heroes of Nigeria football, male and female alike should be entered into our Hall of Fame and proper recognition accorded them. They have continued to make us proud, home and abroad in several competitions. I must say though that the lack of motivation and appreciation is killing their interest. Our female footballers are gradually putting the country into global reckoning, by virtue of their selfless performance; and this should not be taken for granted.

One is tempted to ask for proper investigation of those who brought public shame to us in this last event by withholding those allowances and the people found to be culpable, should be punished for such indecent conduct. The one sure way to sustain our recognition in this game of Football, is by showing commitment to the business of football. Anyone found guilty of any allegations, should be made to face the law, to serve as a deterrent to others. To continue to get good and even better results, preparations should be done differently. The players must be encouraged, rewarded and appreciated. Their sense of patriotism should also be commended. We have no other country to call our own and home, other than Nigeria. We must collectively join hands to make it work in what we do and how we do it. While the Super Falcons were doing great at the global mundial, becoming the best African side at the event, our female basket ball team, D’ Tigress, won the African Gold Medal and showed their domination once again.

The First Lady held a reception for the D’ Tigress at the Aso Villa to appreciate their effort to clinch the gold medal. The slightly painful exit of the Super Falcons from the Female World Cup punctured the celebration albeit with a small needle prick. Our female footballers, no doubt must be celebrated, rewarded and commended for their global feat at the Mundial; for standing tall before their colonial masters to show the class they were made of. They were dexterous in their display and the confidence they exuded, showed a growing recognition of our team in the Round Leather Games across the world. They have established their position as Africa’s Best! Having been best in previous continental events, becoming African Champions on very many occasions- eleven times, and progressing to becoming one of the 16 countries to have advanced to the second round of the competition. They are now established as best indeed. They even defeated one of the host countries. Australia, played goalless with Canada and Ireland, before they met England to another goalless draw that ended in a penalty shoot out. The Super Falcons goal tender, Chiamaka Nnadozie, who is also the Captain of the team showed dexterity and skill throughout the tournament. She saved a penalty in our match with Canada, and showed leadership and comportment in the other matches by several saves. Kudos to her!! Congratulations to you all, the Super Falcons. Congratulations to Nigeria!!!