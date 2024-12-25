TICT Trains 250 Staff To Improve Performance At Port

Share

Tincan Island Container Terminal (TICT), Apapa, has trained 250 staff on Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt for continuous improvement and methodology.

Lean Six Sigma certification, a globally recognised standard is a powerful approach to process and quality improvement across industries.

As the operator of Terminal B, Tincan Island Port, the company’s Corporate Communications Manager, Philip Ojo noted in statement on Friday that TICT had fostered a collaborative team effort to improve performance by systematically removing process waste and reducing process variation.

According to company’s Head of Process Excellence, Tai FadipeDavids, the Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt training was a key milestone to align the team with the TICT’s vision of promoting efficiency improvement in its operations – and towards the larger Nigeria’s maritime sector.

He said: “The maritime industry is increasingly competitive with various players emerging. The onus is on us to promote organisational efficiency and one way to do this is to embark on training our staff on the Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt.

“For this training, we examined the basics of Lean Six Sigma concepts, principles & tools, voice of the customer, next operation as customer, quality at the source.

Our goal is to have all of our team understand the basic lean processes as a preliminary step to our Process Excellence journey.”

Also, the Country Managing Director, AGL (Tincan Island Container Terminal), Etienne Rocher hinted that the company was always looking for ways to maximise efficiency in its operations.

Rocher added: “As an organisation with a global interface, we have continued to adopt global tools that have helped streamline our operations.”

Share

Please follow and like us: