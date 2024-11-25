TICT Equips Apapa School With High-Tech Computers, Other Tools

Share

Tincan Island Container Terminal (TICT) has equipped Randle Secondary School in Apapa, Lagos with 10 high-tech computers, two UPSs, one printer and other essential learning equipment.

Also, the terminal operator noted that an initiative was taken to strengthen education in Apapa as part of efforts to fulfil its commitment to boost educational standards in Nigeria.

Also, the company’s Corporate Communications Manager, Philips Ojo said in a statement on Monday that the initiative was to create a more engaging and impactful learning environment for students and staff of the school, saying that these would enable students to learn foundational computer skills that were crucial in today’s digital world.

Ojo added: “This solidarity initiative was executed to coincide with a global event (Solidarity Day) organised by Africa Global Logistics, the parent company of TICT to strengthen ties with local communities.

“The theme of this year’s Day of Solidarity celebration is ‘Education’. To make an impactful donation, we conducted a first-hand evaluation of different high schools in Apapa.”

Ojo said that the company’s ambition was to contribute to Nigeria and Lagos port ecosystem’s efficiency and modernisation.

Also, the Country Managing Director of AGL (Tincan Island Container Terminal), Etienne Rocher noted that the company had envisioned the significant impact of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, saying that this would have a positive impact on the students and staff of Randle Senior Secondary School through the upgrade of the school’s infrastructure.

He added: ” Students at Randle Secondary School will now have quality exposure to the fundamentals of ICT and the opportunity to develop their computer skills.

“TICT’s intervention is not limited to education. The company is also committed to improving the school’s waste management system by providing eight new bins, TICT is helping to maintain a clean and healthy environment, which is essential for the well-being of students.”

The Principal of the school, Mr. Akinboyowa Peter, expressed his gratitude for this initiative, noting the positive impact it has had on the school community.

Also, the Representative of the Apapa Local Government and Special Assistant for Public Information to the Chairman, Honourable Tosan Wiltshire commended TICT for its commitment to creating a conducive learning environment and encouraged other businesses to follow suit.

He said: “On behalf of the Chairman of Apapa LG, I would like to thank TICT for the wonderful execution of this project. We want to urge other business organizations to emulate this kind of gesture to make learning interesting for our students at Apapa.

“We will be committed to helping the school dispose of their waste in a timely and efficient manner so that the learning environment can remain clean and healthy,” said Honourable Tosan Wiltshire, of Apapa LGA.

This TICT initiative illustrates how companies can play a key role in community development and improve learning conditions while strengthening their social responsibility.

About Tincan Island Container TerminalTincan Island Container Terminal, a leading container terminal, is the operator of Terminal B, Tincan Island Port, Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria. We are now a part of Africa Global Logistics, the leading multimodal logistics operator in Africa.

Share

Please follow and like us: