TICT Advances Green Belt Training For Staff To Eliminate Waste

Tincan Island Container Terminal has scaled up its lean journey with the Green Belt Training (GBT) for team members spanning broadly across functions and departments with a target to eliminate waste.

The training was initiated after a successful delivery of the Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt training in December, 2024.

The Lean Six Sigma Green Belt -LSSGB training, a key step within the Lean Six Sigma framework, is designed to equip individuals with the skills to identify, scope, participate and lead continuous improvement projects.

It focuses not just on the Define, Measure, Analyse, Improve, and Control (DMAIC) cycle methodology; rather it brings in all the lean principles of value identification with a target to eliminate waste.

The company’s Corporate Communications Manager, Philip Ojo, explained that the two methodologies combined were a robust and structured approach to problem-solving and process optimisation, noting that the Training session encapsulated a lot of class exercises to ensure not just participation but a solid understanding of the techniques in a simulated set-up related to real day-to-day terminal challenges.

Also, the Head, Process Excellence at TICT, Tai FadipeDavids, said: “For this training, we have identified and trained a total of 36 delegates across the entire business.

The goal is to equip the team with project, performance and process tools that would support continued Lean Six Sigma Maturity growth that TICT commenced under a year ago from a greenfield status.”

Also, Country Managing Director, AGL,Etienne Rocher explained that TICT’s Lean Six Sigma journey was at a level whereby the company’s resources and capability were being developed to identify, initiate, lead and execute small to medium scale continuous improvement projects, using the numerous tools of Lean Six Sigma.