Ticket: NCAA Directs Airlines To Provide Mandatory Special Needs Assistance Option

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reiterated its directive to all domestic airlines operating in Nigeria to ensure full compliance with provisions for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) and passengers with disabilities by incorporating a mandatory Special Needs/Assistance request feature on their ticket reservation systems.

NCAA reechoed its directive to the domestic airlines on the matter in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by Michael Achimugu on behalf of the Director-General, Civil Aviation.

Part of the statement reads: “The Authority recalls its earlier correspondence with Reference No. NCAA/CPD/585/1/22 dated 13 April 2022, which directed all domestic airlines to conspicuously place on their online ticket reservation platforms a mandatory field, box, or column through which passengers may request assistance or give advance notice of special needs prior to ticket purchase.

“This requirement is further reinforced by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023, Part 19.12.3.1, which mandates that during reservation, airlines, travel agents, and tour operators shall:

“Provide travellers the opportunity to request assistance at the point of booking across all ticket sales channels, including online platforms and telephone reservations;

“Mandatorily include on ticket portals a designated field or column through which persons with disabilities or their assistants may request special needs assistance while booking or purchasing flight tickets; and

“Actively enquire whether any passenger within a booking party may require assistance at the airport and/or during flight operations.

“In view of the foregoing, the NCAA has directed all affected airlines to conspicuously integrate a mandatory special needs assistance request option into their ticket reservation systems, ensuring that passengers are able to request such assistance before completing the ticket purchase process.

“Airlines are required to comply within seven (7) days of receipt of this directive. Non-compliance may attract regulatory enforcement in line with applicable aviation regulations.

“The NCAA remains committed to ensuring inclusive, accessible, and safe air travel for all passengers.