TICAD9: Tinubu Leaves Japan For Brazil

President Bola Tinubu yesterday night departed Yokohama, Japan, for the ultra-long-haul flight to Brazil, where he will begin a state visit on August 24.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President will have a stopover in Los Angeles before continuing his journey to Brasilia, the capital of Brazil. President Tinubu began his two-nation visit on Friday, August 15, when he departed Abuja.

He and his entourage stopped over in Dubai, UAE, and arrived in Yokohama early in the morning on August 18. After attending the opening ceremony and plenary of the ninth Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD9) on August 20, the President held some bilateral meetings, culminating in the interactive session with diaspora Nigerians yesterday night.