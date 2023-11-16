TIC Boss Charges Stakeholders On Proper Dynamics Of Government

The people of the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, particularly the youths, politicians and associations, have been charged to have a clear understanding of the dynamics of government in order to appreciate the government’s commitment to their welfare and well-being.

The Chairman, Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) of the LGA, Hon. Sulaiman Yusuf Gado, gave the charge while interacting with political stakeholders in the area, adding that governance demands mutual understanding by all stakeholders to be able to appreciate individuals’ contribution to national development.

He said: “I urge our people to always appreciate the opinions and contributions of others as a strategy to promote unity, oneness, good governance, excellence and accountability under a peaceful atmosphere, with a view continuing to speak with one voice.”

Gado specifically stressed the need for Kwarans of all shades to come together to see that the ruling APC administration in the state succeeds in its bid to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people and to all the nooks and crannies of the state, urging local government party executives to remain focused to ensure that the party’s political machinery at the grassroots is continually oiled to complement the APC state Secretariat’s activities and programmes.

He added: “In the new year 2024, more feeder roads will be opened up, while grading and regrading of rural roads to enhance easy transportation of farm produce to the market will be activated. ”

The TIC Chairman commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) for his untiring efforts at improving the living conditions of the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the Chairman has reiterated his commitment to making financial prudence the hallmark of his administration.

Addressing a group of party faithful in Kaiama, he said: “The facts and records are there for verification, my administration has held on to strict financial regulations and prudence that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration at the state level is known for.

“The expansion of security architecture in recent times was cost-effective and tenable anywhere. We have maximised our financial capabilities to achieve more, even in the face of daunting challenges.

“Governor AbdulRazaq should be given kudos for his understanding, commitment and ability to reposition security matters at the grassroots with the provision of vehicles and motorbikes to enhance security in the state.”

Gado lauded the management staff of the local government for their discipline, management skill, and hard work, noting that the sterling leadership qualities they offer are rare to see in most local government administrations across the country.

He added: “It has been almost three years of promise kept and delivery of dividends of democracy to my people in the local government.

“The local government Secretariat is wearing a new look, the local economy is encouraging, the people are better for it and security of lives and properties guaranteed while more programmes are in place to better the lots of the people to enhance their well-being.”

The Chairman enjoined the people to continue to be their brother’s keeper, and security conscious and promptly inform security agencies of any strange movement(s) in their areas with a view to nipping criminal activities in the bud in the local government area.