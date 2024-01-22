Tiago Djalo Passes Juventus Medical

Lille defender, Tiago Djalo has passed his medical examination at the J-Medical Centre and will be officially introduced as a new player for Juventus in the coming hours.

Arriving in Turin last night, the Portuguese spent the early hours of the morning in the club’s medical facilities.

Medical testing is often done before a move, but because of the player’s health, this one has been very careful.

The young player’s bright career was put on hold when he suffered a severe ACL injury that has kept him sidelined since March.

However, according to reports in Turin, the results suggest that the defender has clinically recovered.

Therefore, Djalo could be ready to make his return to the pitch sooner rather than later, even though Max Allegri and his technical staff are unlikely to rush his comeback following such a long layoff.

The former Portugal U21 starlet will now complete a transfer from Lille who should receive a fee of 3.5 million euros. The fact that the player’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season explains the relatively low figure.

According to internal sources, Tiago will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract that will tie him to Juventus till the summer of 2028.

The source expects the center-back to earn 2.5 million euros per year as net wages.

Since Serie A clubs can no longer take advantage of the recently-scrapped Growth Decree when signing a player from abroad, the source estimates the defender’s gross salary to reach 4.63 million euros per year.