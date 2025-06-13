TI, AI: Too Much Political Interference Making Anti-Graft War Difficult

Share

Transparency International (TI) and Amnesty International (AI) claimed that “too much political interference” is hindering the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The global anti-corruption and human rights’ watchdogs also identified “weak institutions” for the “less successes” recorded by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) as well as other antigraft bodies.

TI (Nigeria) Head and AI (Nigeria) Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Auwal Musa, in a telephone interview with New Telegraph, also decried the “conflicting judgements” from some courts regarding corruption cases.

He said: “I will say the anti-corruption (fight) has been on the front burner, but with less success because institutions are very weak, political interferences are too much, making anti-corruption war difficult. “Asset recovery by the Code of Conduct Bureau is becoming almost impossible.

“The anti-corruption fight has been on the front burner at the national level, with the efforts of asset recovery.” The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) Executive Director said the National Assembly’s failure to conclude some investigative public hearings is also affecting the war against graft.

Musa said: “At the Federal Government level, we are still battling with (alleged) corruption in the procurement sector. “A lot of things are happening at the National Assembly. “They are the ones who make the laws; they appear not to be in the campaign against corruption, at least openly.

“They are supposed to be at the forefront of the fight against corruption, because the National Assembly’s responsibility is to actually expose corruption. “But, we have not been hearing that the National Assembly is making an open declaration against corruption.” He added: “Again, (the alleged) corruption in the judiciary is staining the country’s reputation and image, and is eroding confidence in the citizens.

“Citizens no longer have confidence in the judiciary, because if you don’t have money, you cannot even go to court. “That is really not good, especially as a country seeking investors. “No investor will come if the judicial system in the country is compromised. So, this is a big challenge.”

