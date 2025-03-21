Thunderstorm Strikes, Kills Young Girl In Benue

Share

A tragedy struck on Thursday in Mbaiwen, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State when a young girl was allegedly hit by a thunderstorm during a rainstorm, resulting in her death.

New Telegraph gathered that the tragic event occurred at the compound of Celina Agbatse, where the victim had gone to fetch water.

As the rain began to fall, she took shelter in front of the house, waiting for it to subside.

However, she was struck by a powerful bolt of lightning, suffering fatal injuries.

“Eyewitnesses immediately rushed her to the General Hospital in Adikpo, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Her body has since been deposited in the hospital’s mortuary,” a witness told New Telegraph.

New Telegraph also learnt that the devastating loss left the entire community in shock, with residents mourning the young girl’s untimely demise.

Some mourners called for increased awareness of lightning safety and urged people to seek enclosed and secure shelter during thunderstorms.

Efforts to obtain a reaction from the State Police Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene, were unsuccessful as she did not reply to the text messages sent to her.

