New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Thunderstorm Kills 5-Year-Old…

Thunderstorm Kills 5-Year-Old Boy In Katsina

A 5-year-old boy identifies as Abdulmalik Junaidu was reportedly stuck to death by a thunderstorm in the Nasarawa   Yanlemu Community in Bakori LGA of Katsina State.

Narrating the ordeal, the victim’s father, Malam Junaidu Gide said, “When I closed from work at the motor park after Maghrib prayers, it was raining. As the rain subsided, I went home and asked for the children. The mother told me that they went to the mosque.

“A few minutes later, Abdulmajid, the elder brother of the deceased, came home horrified, saying that something heavy hit them on their way home and that his brother was there lying down on the road.

“When we got to him, I took him to the Funtua General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

The deceased father further explained that the boy’s body was burnt from his chest downward, adding that, he can’t be buried that day because it was night and it was raining.

Abdulmalik was buried the Tuesday morning according to Islamic rites.

He added that they had terrible thunderstorms last Monday from their area up to Funtua, stressing that “most people were not surprised when they heard that it struck my little son.”

Tags:

Read Previous

Compensate N/Central With SGF, Other Positions – 500 CSOs Tell Tinubu
Read Next

Man Utd To Give Maguire £10m Payoff To Leave This Summer

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023