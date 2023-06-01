Thunderstorm Kills 5-Year-Old Boy In Katsina

A 5-year-old boy identifies as Abdulmalik Junaidu was reportedly stuck to death by a thunderstorm in the Nasarawa Yanlemu Community in Bakori LGA of Katsina State.

Narrating the ordeal, the victim’s father, Malam Junaidu Gide said, “When I closed from work at the motor park after Maghrib prayers, it was raining. As the rain subsided, I went home and asked for the children. The mother told me that they went to the mosque.

“A few minutes later, Abdulmajid, the elder brother of the deceased, came home horrified, saying that something heavy hit them on their way home and that his brother was there lying down on the road.

“When we got to him, I took him to the Funtua General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

The deceased father further explained that the boy’s body was burnt from his chest downward, adding that, he can’t be buried that day because it was night and it was raining.

Abdulmalik was buried the Tuesday morning according to Islamic rites.

He added that they had terrible thunderstorms last Monday from their area up to Funtua, stressing that “most people were not surprised when they heard that it struck my little son.”