Thunderstorm Damages Otukpo-Nsukka Transmission Line –TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday reported that a thunderstorm on September 3 caused the snapping of the 132kV Otukpo– Nsukka–New Haven transmission line.

TCN General Manager of Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement in Abuja that the cut conductor fell near Tower 97 along the line’s route. She said: “Although no lives were lost, the fallen high-voltage conductor sparked a fire that burnt down a house near the tower.

“A car parked under the line was also destroyed, and two cows were killed.” “Mr Tom Inugonum, Regional Manager of TCN’s Enugu Region, led a team to assess the site. “A Quick Response Line Maintenance Team has commenced dismantling the damaged section in preparation for restringing a new conductor,” she said.

Mbah assured that in spite of the disruption, there was no power loss in the Nsukka area, which was normally supplied through the affected line.

“TCN has arranged an alternative supply route via Otukpo 132kV Transmission Substation to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for onward distribution. “The company expressed relief that no human casualties occurred and reiterated the critical need to avoid building, parking, or engaging in any activities within transmission lines’ Right of Way (RoW).”