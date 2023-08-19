New Telegraph

August 19, 2023
Thunder Strike Claims Tea Vendor, Customer Lives In Kwara

A thunder strike on Thursday reportedly claimed the lives of  Mai Shai, a well-known tea vendor and his customer in Kwara State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the event took place at Onigbegiri Junction, Eyenkorin, Asa Local Government Area of the state after a significant downpour.

According to an eyewitness identified as Mojeed Onigbegiri,  “The victims died instantly when the thunder struck around 6.30 pm on Thursday.”

Confirming the tragic incident, Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, on Friday revealed that “The body of the tea seller has been released to the family for burial while the family of the other victim said they need to perform some rites before they bury him.”

