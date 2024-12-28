Thunder FC Emerges Winner Of Mailafia Unity Football Competition

Share

The Thunder FC of Agyaragu has emerged as the champion of the 8th Edition of the Mailafia Peace and Unity football competition with a lone goal against Obi Utd in a fierce encounter.

Their emergence as Champions followed Months of cracker of the round leather game at the grassroot.

The eighth edition of ACP Yakubu Agabi Mailafia Peace and Unity Football Competition saw thirty-two teams across two Senatorial Districts squaring up with one another in a manner that represents their desire and commitment to lift the coveted trophy.

After weathering the storms and huddles at different levels, Obi United and Thunder FC of Agyaragu looked horns at the epic finals that produced sparks and revelation of talents which abounds at the grassroot where Thunder FC piped Obi United One zero in an encounter that produced fireworks.

Nasarawa State Commissioner of Youths and Sports Development represented by the Permanent Secretary Dr Ibrahim Al-Hassan Commended ACP Yakubu Agabi Mailafia for his consistency and resilience in putting up one the best grassroot tournament in Africa assuring of the government support just as the state FA chairman Usman Salisu Galadima explained that ACP Mailafia has embraced the vision of the FA and the NFF as touching grassroot football development.

For the Member representing Lafia-North at the state House of Assembly, Barrister Esson Mairiga the House will not be left behind in moulding policies and programs that will promote Youth and sports development lauding the contribution of ACP Yakubu Agabi Mailafia in Complementing government’s effort in reducing unemployment and creating platforms for Youth to unearth their potentials.

General Manager of NBS, Aloko Flashman, NSUBEB Chairman, Mohd Musa Dan’azumi scored high the level of organization over time and reiterated the commitment to inter-primary School competition with emphasis on the girl-child while the Sangarin Daddere Abubakar Sa’id committed the traditional institution in supporting gesture that will bring Peace, Unity and development admitting that ACP Mailafia has taken the lead in that regard.

Explaining the rationale for annually staging what has been adjudged as the best grassroot football Tournament in Nigeria, ACP Yakubu Agabi Mailafia said aside from achieving peace and unity in the area, the competition has unearthed players who are already downing the Nation’s colours as well doing great at the elite level of the Nigeria Premier League.

Winners apart from being crowned as Champions, went home with a cheque of One Million Naira while first, second and third runners-up with home with Seven, Five and three hundred thousand Naira with other individual prizes.

