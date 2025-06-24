Thunder Beat Pacers To Emerge NBA Champions

Share

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped a dominant season as he led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the NBA Championship after beating the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the playoff finals.

The Canadian, 26, scored 29 points and had 12 assists in their 103-91 success over the Indiana Pacers in Oklahoma to clinch the series 4-3 – the first time since 2016 that the finals had gone to a deciding seventh game.

He was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) to add to his NBA regular season MVP award and scoring title, just the fourth player and the first since Shaquille O’Neal to achieve the rare treble in one season.

It is the Thunder’s first title since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle in 2008 after Seattle won the 1979 crown.

