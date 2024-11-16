Thugs Snatch Ballot Box In Idanre LGA, Escape On Motorcycle

Share

In a concerning development in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election, some unidentified thugs have brazenly snatched a ballot box in Idanre Local Government Area (LGA).

Saturday Telegraph reports that the perpetrators swiftly carried out the operation and escaped on a motorcycle that had been strategically positioned for the act.

The incident, which has heightened tensions in the area, occurred amidst an otherwise peaceful voting exercise.

Authorities and community members have expressed concern over the disruption, as the motive behind the action remains unclear.

No information has been confirmed regarding the political affiliation or the party the individuals may have been working for.

Local law enforcement has been notified, and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

The electoral commission has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Residents have been urged to remain calm as officials work to ensure that the democratic process continues without further disturbances.

