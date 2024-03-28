Thugs Raid Anambra Secretariat, Set Police Station Ablaze

A portion of the Anaocha Local Government Headquarters in Neni, Anambra State, was set on fire by thugs on Thursday, numbering roughly thirty.

The Neni Police Station was also set ablaze by the thugs, who were reportedly well armed.

New Telegraph gathered that; on Thursday, the attack happened between 3:00 am and 4:00 am.

An eyewitness in the area said the hoodlums were shouting, “DPO must go. He has overstayed. He has stayed in Anaocha for over 15 years.”

The informant claimed that the thugs claimed Anaocha Police Station had turned into another SARS station and that numerous heinous things were taking place there.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Public Relations Officer for the State Command, confirmed the incidence.

He said the thugs did not steal any weapons or kidnap any police officers despite using homemade explosives to attack the police station.

He said: “The hoodlums were successfully repelled by the superior fire-power of the police operatives who engaged them and forced them to flee.

“Police operations has begun in the area to fish out those responsible for the attack. We assure that the police would leave no stone unturned to ensure that those behind the attack are brought to book.”