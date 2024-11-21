Thugs Invade PDP Secretariat, Destroy Properties, Cart Away Items

Share

Thugs allegedly led by APC members on Thursday, invaded the State Secretariat of the Edo State’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), destroying and carting away properties worth millions of naira.

The thugs also destroyed doors, windows, and office equipment at the party’s Secretariat.

Several electronics, computers and other valuable items were also carted away by the thugs, who ransacked the building with the plan to attack any person in the building.

The Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, condemned the attack , describing it as a desperate and reckless attempt by the APC to intimidate the PDP and frustrate the party’s efforts at reclaiming its mandate allegedly stolen at the September 21 governorship election.

He said, “It is quite disappointing and unfortunate that the APC, on Thursday, mobilised thugs to attack our party Secretariat in their desperation to frustrate and halt efforts by our great party to reclaim the mandate duly given to it by the Edo people at the September 21 governorship election.

“If the APC are confident that they won the election free and square and have nothing to hide, why are they jittery and mobilising thugs to attack the PDP Secretariat.”

Nehikhare further noted, “This is barbaric and totally condemnable and we urge relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the attack and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book.

“The PDP remains resolute and will not be intimidated or deterred in its pursuit for justice and the restoration of our mandate.”

He charged, “We are however calling on our party members and supporters to remain calm and resolute in the face of the provocations as we explore every legal channel to reclaim our mandate.”

Responding, the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie, described the allegation as baseless and urged the PDP to settle its internal, warning them not to drag the APC into their messy affair.

He said it was absurd to label those who allegedly attacked the PDP office as APC thugs wondering if the thugs wore APC uniform or had APC paraphernalia on them.

He noted that the APC government in the state has already embarked on project the PDP government failed to carry, adding that his party was still basking in the euphoria of their victory and putting the state in the right part.

He said, “How can the PDP say that the thugs that attacked their party secretariat are that of APC? Did the people have any thing on them to show that they are APC members. The allegation is baseless and their in no proof.

“The allegation is weighty and criminal in nature so the PDP should be sure they have proof before making the allegation. We will urge the PDP to sort its internal problem and not drag the APC into it.”

Share

Please follow and like us: