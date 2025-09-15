New Telegraph

Thugs Disguise As Women Arrested In Kano

Security operatives in the Kurna area of Kano city have arrested a group of suspected thugs who disguised themselves as women to carry out targeted attacks.

According to information obtained by Zagazola Makama, the suspects allegedly stormed the area intending to assassinate specific targets before they were intercepted by a local security team. Sources revealed that the men are part of a network of hired hitmen who often disguise to sneak close to their victims without being noticed.

The suspects are now in the custody of security agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution. Residents of Kurna praised the swift action of the security team and called on authorities to step up surveillance to prevent similar incidents across the state.

