Thugs Backed By Policemen Demolish Houses In Lagos Community

Many homeowners in Surulere Community, Amikanle, near the Command area of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, are counting their losses after suspected land grabbers, popularly known as OmoOnile, demolished several houses in the area.

Our correspondent learnt that the thugs invaded the community on Tuesday January 27, 2026, and started demanding amounts ranging from N55m, N30m to N15m from house owners, depending on the size of the land. The thugs, according to some residents, have demolished the houses of those who were unable to pay.

Checks by our correspondent show that no fewer than 70 buildings, including residential houses, shops and fences, have been destroyed by the hoodlums. Residents told our correspondent that about 300 hoodlums stormed the community, claiming they were acting on court documents from the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) authorising them to collect money for house renewal, with threats to demolish any property whose owner failed to pay.

One of the children of the affected landlords, who identified himself simply as Oluwafewa, said security operatives accompanied the thugs who carried out the acts for two weeks, leaving occupants of the properties in tears and sorrow. “The thugs asked the landlords to obtain a form, which cost N100,000.

Then they demanded an initial payment of N5m, and pay the balance within two weeks. They charged different prices for different houses. “Some said they were asked to pay N25m, but they demanded N15m from my parents,” he added.

When asked whether the thugs mentioned who they worked for, Oluwafewa said: “They are working for no one. They areOmo Onile, and they claimed they own the estate. The FHA has told them to desist, as it didn’t authorise any demolition.”

When our correspondent visited the community, policemen were seen seated in a corner with their vehicles parked on the street, while the hoodlums sat in front of some of the demolished buildings. A member of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the thugs physically assaulted a resident who was filming their activities on the first day of their operation.

“They beat someone who was filming them on the day they first invaded our community. They nearly destroyed the man’s phone. They really dealt with us,” he said.

Another resident told our correspondent that the action had been ongoing for years, adding that his uncle, who owned a house in the area 10 years ago, relocated after he could not afford the amount demanded by the Omo Onile.

“My uncle lost his property to them 10 years ago. The matter has existed for years, and I don’t think there is any solution in sight. That was how they came about 10 years ago and demanded N5m from my uncle.

He didn’t have the money to give them, and he forfeited his house,” the resident said. It was gathered that the residents last week staged a peaceful protest in front of the demolished buildings, displaying different placards to call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other political leaders in the state to intervene.