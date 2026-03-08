Thugs Attack Sen. Udende In Benue

Senator Emmanuel Udende, representing Benue North East Senatorial District, was reportedly attacked by armed thugs at the 2025 Annual Harvest and Thanksgiving event in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to eyewitnesses, the thugs, chanting “No Alia No Benue,” blocked the senator’s convoy, beat up his staff and supporters, and destroyed their vehicles.

The attackers also disrupted the event, inflicting injuries on attendees, while the senator was shielded by security personnel.

Senator Udende’s Media Adviser, Jerry Iorngaem, in a statement on Sunday evening, confirmed the attack.

Iorngaem said he escaped into the bush and later made his way to the event venue.

According to him, the attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting opposition members in Benue State, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

The media aide said the “No Alia No Benue” group has been accused of preventing members of the National Assembly from attending public programmes in the state.

Iorngaem condemned the attack, calling it “unfortunate and unacceptable in a civilised and democratic country,” and vowed to file a formal complaint and take the matter to higher authorities.

His words: “What you heard is true. We were on our way to a church programme, the 2025 Annual Harvest and Thanksgiving at Kpe Aya, Tsua Mbagbera, Vandeikya Local Government Area, when our convoy was attacked. My vehicle was destroyed and we were chased into the bushes.

“I personally escaped by the whiskers and managed to find my way to the venue. The senator’s convoy was also blocked from accessing the venue by thugs.

“It was the security personnel who removed the blockage and escorted Senator Udende into the venue, but towards the end of the programme we saw the chairman of the local government, Dennis Terkura Guda, and other thugs who violently chased us away using all manner of weapons. In fact, they pulled down all the canopies at the time the senator was on his way out.

“They were chanting songs of ‘No Alia No Benue,’ threatening that nobody would be allowed to hold any church programme there as long as the person does not belong to the camp of the state governor, Hyacinth Alia.

“I call on the security agencies to take note of these attacks that have become too frequent in this state by this ‘No Alia No Benue’ group of thugs sympathetic to the state governor, because these are not part of our democracy.

“I will make a formal complaint, as we have always done, and will again take it up with higher authorities. This is unfortunate and unacceptable in a civilised and democratic country.”

Earlier this year, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, was reportedly attacked at the Makurdi Airport by similar thugs and humiliated during a state visit.

“The ‘No Alia No Benue’ thugs had also prevented members of the National Assembly, who are believed to be on the side of the SGF, from attending public programmes across the state last year, including Senators Titus Zam, Honourable Dickson Tarkhir, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr Pius Akutah, and Executive Director, Accounts and Finance, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Dr Mathias Byuan, among many others,” Iorngaem claimed.