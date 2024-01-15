Thugs Attack Doctors, Steal Corpse At EKSUTH

Following an attack by suspected hoodlums who broke into the medical facility in Ekiti State, the labour unions at the State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, have declared an emergency and indefinite strike.

This development, according to New Telegraph gathering has crippled operations in the hospital and its environs.

It was further gathered that some alleged thugs beat some physicians at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti on Monday after breaking in. The criminals had looted some hospital facilities and taken a body thought to be that of one of the criminals’ fathers.

As of right now, members of the Association of Resident Doctors at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti have been instructed to go on an indefinite strike.

This was written in a letter signed by Association President Dr. Famous Adeyemi and addressed to Chief Medical Director Professor Kayode Olabanji.

“The above-named association writes to notify you of the decision of the emergency congress held today to embark on an indefinite strike with immediate effect.

“This follows the actions of hoodlums who stormed the accident and emergency unit of the hospital in the early hours of today and assaulted some members of the association, destroyed several hospital properties and stole a corpse during the attack.

“This attack is happening at a time when our members are showing understanding with the state government on the non-implementation of our demands on improved welfare vis-a-vis being faced with work overload and exhaustion, which is as a result of poor remuneration, pay disparity, and the attending effect of local brain drain.

“We wish to use this opportunity to call on the management of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) and the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice for their actions.

“We also implore the state government to, as a matter of urgency, attend to our pending demands, which border on improving the welfare of our members.

“We implore the management and the government to provide a lasting solution to these incessant assaults on our members and ensure safety when they are at their duty post.

“We call on the state assembly to enact a law to criminalise assault on health workers in Ekiti State. The strike will not be called off until our demands are met.”