Thuggery: Police Seek Partnership With Journalists In Niger

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Abdullahi Adamu Elleman, has declared the Command’s readiness to collaborate with journalists in the fight against thuggery, cultism, and other forms of criminality across the state.

CP Elleman made this known on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council, Comrade Abu Nmodu, at the IBB Pen House in Minna.

Acknowledging the vital role of the media in crime-fighting and public enlightenment, the police chief said that under his leadership, the state would experience zero tolerance for thuggery and youth restiveness.

“Niger State will henceforth witness zero tolerance for thuggery and other criminal activities under my watch,” he said. “As you all know, journalists are the ears and eyes of the public, so we will work closely with the media as part of our efforts to fight crime across all local government areas.”

He further assured the public that the police would remain non-partisan and professional in the discharge of their duties.

In response, the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Abu Nmodu, commended the Police Command for its proactive approach and reaffirmed the union’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at maintaining peace and order.

He pledged the cooperation of media professionals in ensuring the success of the Command’s crime-fighting initiatives.

The Commissioner was accompanied on the visit by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, and other senior officers of the Command.

