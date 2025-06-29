Throwback To Printastic Collection By Marobuk

Nigerian based fashion brand, Marobuk, was one of the designers that keyed into prints and parterns way back in 2018.

The first prêt-à-porter collection it unveiled for women was “Printasgic”. The collection is a conglomeration of vibrant colours, print and extravagant style with fantastic asymmetry.

Featuring Nollywood actress and TV host,Bridget Chigbufue, the collection incorporates ankara and various renderings of denim, leather and chiffon, which are noticeably present in the pieces all paired together in a novel way.

From jumpsuits, skirts to fitted trousers and dresses, the collection encompasses something that will work for any occasion or body type, both flattering and attractive too.

Nothing in the collection is unwearable or over-designed, the designers certainly thought it through down to the last detail.