Thrive Agric To Sponsor Scrabble In The Jungle II Edition

After serving up a unique variant of the Scrabble tournament with its first edition last year in Warri, Delta State, Thrive Agric returns as the headline sponsor of the 2023 edition of Scrabble In The Jungle II – GenZ edition.

Following its return, Scrabble Las Vegas commended Thrive Agric for finding value and partnering with the tournament which is generating interest across different spheres for its “boot camp”.

It would be recalled that the first edition of the tournament was held last year in Warri, Delta State, with former World Champion, Wellington Jighere, emerging as the winner.

The second installment which began on Friday, has 10 highly exciting Gen Zs who have proven records in tournaments competing in a secluded part of Lagos over 32 rounds of games in the 3-day scrabble showpiece.

Thrive Agric aggregates grains production by working with smallholder farmers across Africa, leveraging technology to link them to finance, data-driven best practices, and access to local and global markets for their commodities towards ensuring food security for all.