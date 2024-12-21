Thrills, Tributes at Abuja Guards Polo Championship

Share

The 2024 Abuja Guards Polo Tournament delivered a thrilling spectacle on its fifth day, blending high-octane polo matches with an atmosphere charged with excitement at the Asokoro Polo Grounds in Abuja.

Known as one of Nigeria’s most prestigious sporting events, the tournament showcased exceptional talent and celebrated the sport’s enduring tradition.

The day was marked by breathtaking contests across major categories. AA Polo dominated Amico with an emphatic 7-2 victory, while Phantom secured the Low Cup Finals with a commanding 7-2½ win over the Nigeria Police team. The fiercely contested COAS Memorial Cup, held in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, saw Team Lagbaja narrowly defeating Team Oluyede 4-3.

The President’s Cup final provided an electrifying climax, with Mangal Cement edging out Rubicon in a nail-biting 9-8½ victory, leaving the crowd spellbound.

Reflecting on the experience, AA Polo player Najash Baita said, “I only started my polo journey a year ago, and being part of this tournament is a dream come true. To play at this level, in this environment, is something I will cherish forever.” Baita’s journey is a testament to the tournament’s ability to inspire both emerging talents and seasoned players.

Abdullahi Ibrahim, President of the Abuja Guards Polo Club, highlighted the event’s mission of celebrating Nigeria’s excellence and creativity. “This year’s tournament embodies our commitment to showcasing the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in polo,” he remarked.

The tournament’s evolution over the years reflects the growth of polo in Nigeria. Nasiru Lukat, Captain of the Abuja Guards Polo Club, expressed pride in the progress. “Fifteen years ago, we struggled to form teams. Today, we host a robust tournament independently, showcasing Nigeria’s talent and self-reliance in the sport,” he said.

Supported by esteemed partners, including Jaiz Bank as the main sponsor and Moniepoint as a key sponsor, along with brands like Fair Money, First Bank, Max Air, and Medicaid Foundation, the 2024 Carnival Polo Tournament has raised the standard for sporting events in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"