Thrills Of Igbo Cultural Heritage As Enugu Community Celebrates New Yam Festival In Lagos

Background The people of Umulokpa Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State living in Lagos State have celebrated their age-long annual New Yam festival with thanksgiving to God. During the ceremony, which took place at the Abule Ado, Satellite Town, Lagos, recently, the people said they were using the occasion to thank God for His provisions and protection.

The New Yam festival, known as ‘Iri-ji,’ is a revered celebration that promotes Igbo cultural heritage and weaves together spiritual and cultural significance, reinforcing the people’s connection to their heritage, community and the divine.

In the region, only the monarch of a town has the right to celebrate the New Yam Festival first before the other people. It is after his celebration that every other member of the community would begin to celebrate.

Igwe Udedibor tasks his people on thanksgiving to God

Speaking during the ceremony, Eze Oha Yalu of Amagu-Umulokpa, His Royal Highest Eng. D.C. Udedibor said even though Umulokpa people in Lagos are not in the village, they have the right to celebrate God’s blessings in the state.

Igwe Udedibor charged the people to form the idea of thanksgiving to God just like the Bible says in Jeremiah 13 verse 19, ‘out of them proceeds thanksgiving, and the voice of them that make merry.’ He said: “You have this Umulokpa People’s Assembly nationwide.

Then under them, you have branches. Here you have the Lagos branch of the UPA, just like you have in Enugu, Abuja and Port Harcourt. So towards the end of the year, the branches come together to do what they call Iwaji. Iwaji is celebrating a new yam festival.

So that’s it. We are here for that process today. “We have come to do what the farmers do. The farmers, they go to farm, cultivate yam. At the end of the year, towards the end of the year, especially this September, October, that is when there is the maturation of yam.

When the yam matures, our fathers, in the time passed, they will harvest. “But before they start eating it on a general basis, they will celebrate it like they are doing today. It is true that we are not cultivating yam here. But what we are doing stands for our own occupation.

We are organising a Trade Fair. That is our own farming. So we come here to thank God for people over the years in our activity.” Igwe Udedibor further disclosed: “God is the one that helped us to produce all those things. So we must have to thank God.

That is what we came to do. Those that are trading or whatever they are trading, God is the one that made them to progress in those trades. So we are thanking God for that. “When you do that, God will multiply you. And God will bless you. So let them do that. If they want to see their business progress, let them form the habit of thanking God.”

Obi-Okoye: God has blessed his people

On his part, the Spiritual Coordinator of the branch, Pastor Benneth Obi-Okoye, said this year’s festival is the second in the series. “We are giving thanks for the wonders God has done in the past.

And what He is about to do. Because ever since we started this programme, it has been awesome, it has been unique. God has been doing us well. And it’s a great occasion.”

Obi-Okoye, who was part of those honoured by the branch, said: “It’s not everything that people do that others recognise. There are some other things that people do that people overlook. They don’t know. So when your community decides to recognise you, it’s a good thing that God is doing.

So that’s the thing. So it’s a rewarding celebration. And I’m thankful to God for being alive to witness it again today. “My message to Umulokpa people is unity, love. And then above all, to honour God, to reference God because if not God on our side, we wouldn’t have been where we are.

Umulokpa has been a place setter in our local government, even in the state. “So we pray that with this kind of thing that is taking place today, it’s going to be impactful, it’s going to be wonderful. And we ask that God will continue to lead us more. So that by the time we gather again next year, it will be a worthy celebration.”

Igwebuike: Time to celebrate bounteous harvest

The Chairman of Umulokpa People’s Assembly Lagos branch, Chief Sampson Ibezimako Igwebuike, said: “We are observing the national ceremony of the New Yam Festival. I thank God for another one year of harvest. After farming, in the time of harvest, we celebrate. I was reading the book of Exodus. So that’s what we are observing today.

“We recognise those of our members from either here or outside there that have been helping me to make this session stand. It’s an appreciation.

We are honouring some of them. And we are giving some of them patrons based on their antecedents and what they have been doing to us in this association. That is why we select a few of them. “My message to the general public is good work. It’s better than whatever you think of.

Good name is better than whatever you think of. Make a good name. It’s better for people to talk good about you than to say evil about you. It’s better to make your way straight even if you are not alive, people will say, ah, is he the child of Mr A or Mr B, his father or his mother is a good person in the society.”