Thrills, Grandeur On Display As Obi Achebe Celebrates 24th Ofala Festival

It was the 24th edition of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe Agbogidi’s celebration of Ofala Festi- val. As expected, it came with pomp and grandeur, with the display of the rich cultural heritage and tradition of Onitsha people. The monarch was not the only one on the centre stage on the two days of the event, his people also shared the spotlight, as they came from far and near, all looking glam and splendid in their colourful attires.

Colourful and magical strides of Obi of Onitsha

The Ime – Obi arena along Awka Road, Onitsha, the theatre of performance, was turned into one big communal theatre of sorts. Adorned in colours, beaming with life as the people trooped into the arena to take their positions in readiness of the festival, which is heralded by the grand entry of the Obi to the traditional ground. The different sections of the stand are marked and each people, according to hierarchy and age grade, clan and positions are seated.

One of the most attractive and appealing sections is the stand occupied the women title holders known as Ndi-Oduh, who are all dressed in white and looking the part. Being his first appearance in the public after his many days of seclusion or retreat ahead of the festival, the Obi’s entry into the arena and his dance steps were well-choreographed and measured.

The parade and rich display of the cultural heritage of the people is heralded by the sound of the solo speaking ojaa flute, the jungle drums rising to the high heavens and then begun the long procession of Ndi- Ichies of various social stratas led by the Obi of Onitsha Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe Agbogidi, who danced gracefully into the arena electrifying the occasion. The shout of Agbogidi! and Igweee! Rend the air, even drowning the eerie and ethereal sounds from the flute and drums. The haranguing of Agbogidi and Igwee signified the triumphant entry of the most revered monarch of the people.

For the Obi, it is a moment of victory and occasion of joy and celebration. He at intervals as he processed gestures to the people and exchange pleasantries as well as acknowledged the resounding greetings and royal tributes coming from the various stands of the arena. He stopped in his track at the tent of the official Ofala Festival musical troupe, known as EkwuAta in recognition of their sym- bolic and remarkable role in the all-important occasion.

One outstanding features of the festival is that it presents a glorious moment yearly to showcase the respective social stratas in the leadership of the Onitsha Royal Kingdom, all the titled chiefs dressed in the full complement of their traditional attires and symbolism of their various titles. There were those wearing white caps known as the Agbalanze group, who are the Ozo title holders. There were also two other sets of title holders wearing white caps and dressed in all white outfits.

They are known as Agalanze while the women in white, mirroring those of Ozo title holders among the women are known as Ndi-Oduh and another set on white are known as Ndi Diokpa. For each of the kindred groups, the Diokpas, are first among equals and they are the ones that preside over small matters within the kindred groups.

Obi’s Ofala message

With the colourful procession and high octave entertainment completed, the Obi is then seated on his royal stool and delivered his traditional Ofala Festival to his people. The message is not just only to his people but also to the country and the world in general as he touched on different topics and offered admonitions.

Agbogidi in this year’s homily, lamented the high level of poverty and hardship across the country, insisting that the reality on ground is very dire. He dismissed the ongoing political alliances by politicians ahead of the 2027 general election as not in the interest of the common masses but a selfish ambition of the gladiators.

Achebe also decried the unending insecurity in the country, stating that the respective leaderships in Nigeria should intensity efforts in checkmating the avalanche of violence in the different areas of the country This year’s Ofala Festival had as its theme; Njiko na Ntachi; meaning, Unity and Perseverance.

According to Achebe, this theme was inspired by the prevailing hardship in the country, emphasising the need for empathy as he encouraged the people to wade through this hard time, with an attitude of determination. Continuing, Achebe brought to the fore the report about poverty index of Nigeria, describing it as most unfortunate.

He said; “According to the latest Would Bank development update on Nigeria, our poverty rate has risen from 40 per cent in 2018 to 60 per cent in 2023, that is from 79 million to 104 million people, being classified as poor. “The reality on the ground is very dire, particularly with regards to basic essentials, such as food, medication, transportation and house rent.

The situation is worsened by unending violence in most parts of the country, which affects the agricultural sector very seriously. Achebe while lamenting the increasing insecurity in the country and particularly the South East geopolitical zone, prayed that the recent conviction of Simon Ekpa in Finland would reduce the incidents of kidnapping and killings in the area.

According to him, “the scourge of violence and kidnapping in the South East continues to mutate in different forms. We pray that the recent conviction in Finland of Simon Ekpa will contribute to the general reduction of violent crime in the region. “Unfortunately, the damage to the economy has grown astronomically in all sectors of human endeavours.”

He referenced an intelligence report that in the last four years of disruption an estimated N7.6 trillion had been lost since 2021 when imposition started, noting that this year is a moment for deep reflection among Ndigbo, as Nigeria and the world are leaving the race behind due to the deliberate actions of a few purveyors of violence in the area.

… charges govt to alleviate sufferings of poor masses

“Whilst it is good pursuing laudable macroeconomic stabilisation measures, we call on the government to make urgent provisions for the poorest in the population and provide palliatives that can directly reach the intended beneficiaries without been NG sidelined by Government bureaucracy.”

… condemnation of political alliances

“Meanwhile, the attention of the political class has become literarily diverted to the 2027 general elections, new alliances are being forged as political fortunes rise and fall largely for the self-preservation and mate- rial benefit of those in the game.”