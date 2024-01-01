Thrills, Flavours, Colours of Cocktail and Grill Festival 2023

It was the first edition of the debutante Cocktail and Grill Festival 2023. Staged at Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State, the recently concluded food and beverage, with splash of music and all fun filled activities, including a colourful atmosphere, lived to its billing. It has been described by many, especially the exhibitors and public, as a resounding success because it delivered on its promise to bring together fun lovers, celebrate the craft of cocktails and grills, and create an atmosphere for chilling, vibing, and connecting.

The festival’s line up was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a mix of talented performers, who left the crowd in awe. Portable, one of Nigeria’s music rave of the moment, stole the spotlight with an electrified performance. While Mc Pashun of the TV drama series, Flatmates, had everyone in stitches with his comic brilliance. From the soulful tunes of Lybra to the energetic vibes of MC Holly, Adams Unusual, and others, each artiste brought their A-game to the stage.

Special commendations to Bahd Pastor, Bob Biggie, Kechi Vibes, Hype Man Clemm, DJ Cheryl, DJ Flash, MC Beto, MC Emma, MC Zion, Davidwhite Sax, and the Ndito Uforo Cultural Troupe, who all added a burst of colour to the event. MC Jesta’s collaborative rib-cracking magic display kept the audience entertained throughout the evening, proving that laughter truly is the best medicine.

Apart from these, the main attraction of the festival, gastronomic offerings, didn’t disappoint as well as top grill vendors showcased a feast of mouthwatering grills, from succulent meats to flavourful vegetarian options. The air was filled with the enticing aroma of assorted cocktails, each crafted with precision to tantalise taste buds.