Thrills, Colours Of Amaoba Ekpe Festival

…huge potential for tourism, employment

It was a bright and sunny day on this fateful day, expectation was palpable in the air. The mood of the people betrayed what the day holds forth as they were all dressed in colourful wrappers and other accessories to go with it.

Tension heightened to a screaming point as drumming rent the air. Everyone waited with bated breath for the masquerade, dubbed Ekpe, to kill the sacrificial goat. To kill the goat, the Ekpe must, with one slash of his sharpened machete, cut off its head.

Before that day, the goat had been starved to force it to stretch out its neck for a clean kill.

If the Ekpe fails to have a clean kill with a slash of his machete, this failure becomes something of a disgrace, not just for the Ekpe carrier but for the Amaoba people. A clean kill is a thing of pride and joy for the people and often becomes a bragging point.

As the day progressed, joyous and expectant mood was cut by a voice tinged with excitement, screaming, “O’gbula sham,” meaning, ‘he has made a clean kill.’

Jubilations rented the air as the people responded with singing, drumming and dancing. The Ekpe carrier, for having a successful kill, is showered with money; his wife, if he is married, gets to go home with the head of the goat.

While a female relative of the carrier can also carry the head to dance.

Amaoba is a community in the Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State. It is made up of different communities, and the Ekpe festival continues to hold these communities together.

For over a hundred years, if not more, the Ekpe Festival has been celebrated. It brings children of Amaoba together, including those in the Diaspora.

Festivals play a significant role in driving economic activity and revenue generation for countries, but the Ekpe Amaoba Festival, though a mass driver, has never been prepared as a festival for driving tourism and economic activities.

Ijiomah: Festival heralds new season, fertility

Mazi Emeka Ijiomah is from Umuawuru in Azukala but reside outside Nigeria. Amaoba is made up of three autonomous communities; Amaoba-Ime, Ikputu-Oboro and Abaa-Ukwu autonomous communities.

Ijiomah, who plays a major role in the hosting of the festival, noted that the festival is about ushering in the new farming season and symbolises fertility.

“The festival was brought in from, or rather borrowed from, the Akwa-Ibom community area. There, they call it the Ekpe Festival, but ours is a bit different because our culture is a bit different,” he disclosed.

He said that Western culture and religion have eroded many African cultures and traditions; however, the Ekpe Festival remains.

“The Ekpe Festival has survived because it is one major event that allows both the young and the old to interact and enjoy themselves,’’ he noted.

…tourism potential

According to him, “It is true that in foreign countries, festivals attract tourism and generate money. In Amaoba specifically, I don’t know of other communities. Most Ekpe festivals that I have attended, you know our culture is kind of tied to deities, so we protect some of the things we do. Not to allow tourists to know about some of the things being done during the festival.

“I think that might be the reason why it has not been allowed to be used to attract tourism. However, indigenes bring friends from outside Amaoba to take part in the festival. I hope in the future, the new generation that comes after us will tap into the tourism aspect of Ekpe.”

He disclosed that on the eve of the Ekpe Festival, there is usually a celebration called ‘Ote Ekpe,’ which is accompanied by drumming and dancing to usher in the Ekpe Festival.

He disclosed that during the preparation for the Festival, the Ekpe wearer must not eat food prepared by a woman at least a week before the big day of the festival. He is also not allowed to shake hands with people. Sometimes, his carrier could be fortified to seek the face of the gods so that he would not fail to make a clean kill.

On the day of the event, the carrier is given kingly treatment, with people dressing him for close to two hours.

Ijiomah said that he sees the festival continuing for years, with the youth guarding it jealously to ensure continuity.

Asked about the place of a woman in the festival, Ijiomah replies: “Women have no place in the Ekpe Festival except when the Ekpe cuts the goat. The wife is privileged to carry the head and dance around, and make some money.

‘‘Women are not allowed where the Ekpe is being dressed. Before, women hardly came close to the Ekpe, except when they wanted to bring a child, probably a child who is having convulsions, to the Ekpe to be held or a child who is used to fear.

“They will carry the child to the Ekpe to hold for some time, which is believed to remove fear or cure sicknesses like convulsions in children. Before a woman gives such a child to her husband or male relative to give to the Ekpe carrier, but this is no longer the situation today.”

Ekpechi: Symbol of culture, tradition

Another indigene, Chinenye Ekpechi of Amaoba Azukala, said the Ekpe festival is a symbol of culture and tradition.

She said with enthusiasm: “It brings our people together, leading to cementing of relationships. Even if I am sick during the festival, if I am not bedridden, I must participate!”

Ekpechi said that although she married in faraway Enugu State, marriage had never stopped her from coming to her village to attend the festival.

This is as she disclosed: “Do you know that sometimes I collect loans to enable me to travel to the village to attend the Ekpe Festival? I make sure I participate in all the Ekpe festivals here in the Ikwuano Local Government, not only the Amaoba Ekpe.

“People who reside in the village usually start calling me once it is the 30th of December, asking if I have arrived at the village or when I will land. My husband is aware that I don’t joke with our Ekpe Festival.

‘‘I believe I am not the only person who behaves in such a way because of the Ekpe Festival. Yes, I am not the only one who travels down every year to the village because of the Ekpe Festival. Most people change their travel dates just to attend the Ekpe Festival. I have two friends from my maternal side, Ogadinma and Akudo, who don’t miss it either every year.”

Isaac: Guided by my ancestors to have a clean cut

Mr Chinedum Isaac, popularly known as Jamo or Ogbu Sham, used to be one of the carriers of the Ekpe. He got his nickname, Ogbu Sham, because he was famous for cutting off the head of the goat with just one slash of his machete.

He revealed that he got his knack for making a clean cut from his grandfather. His grandfather was also a carrier of Ekpe.

Isaac said that he carried it for six years, and in those years, he never faltered in making a clean cut. With a sense of pride over his achievement, Isaac explained that not having a clean cut is called Nkpor.

He further explained: “Several communities are into this festival. Every January, people visit because of the festival, which takes place every January, and many people come to witness it. If you are known for making a clean cut, people will love you, but you will also make many enemies.

“I left the community for a while and returned in the year 2016. People gathered around me and said to me, ‘Jamo, get ready to carry the Ekpe. It is because it runs in my family. I did not decline since it was an inherited ability from my grandfather.

Asked if he had ever worried or fretted over failing to make a clean cut, Isaac laughed and said: “I have never had such thoughts because I am very sure of myself! I don’t even seek spiritual fortification to be able to cut the goat as some people used to do.

“Whenever the festival was approaching, I would only visit my grandfather’s grave, seeking his guidance. I would also ask him to keep enemies away from me. Enemies will not want you to have a clean cut. My ancestors have been guiding me, not juju or charm.”

Asked the consequences of not having a clean kill, or what villagers call Nkpor, Isaac replied: “If you cut Nkpor, people will beat you up right there at the Ekpe ground, and that will become like your trending name-Ogbu Nkpor, which is very shameful. Take, for instance, everywhere I go, people address me as, ‘Ogbu sham,’ which makes me feel very proud of myself. The nickname Ogbu Sham embodies honour and respect.”

Questioned on how best to turn the festival into a money-making event, Isaac said that if the issue of tourism and revenue generation was given deep thought and implemented, it would mean hotels in the community for guests. He said that already, so many people bring their friends to participate and witness the festival.

He said, “If we want to make it into a tourist attraction, we will have to start thinking of where our visitors will lodge. Although we have so many hotels around where people lodge, this very Amaoba doesn’t have one.

“But things can change with foreigners visiting that might prompt someone from the community to want to build a hotel here. Some buildings can easily be converted into a hotel, well-fitted and well-decorated. So that any visitor or white person coming will know that there is a place not too far from the community where they can lodge, and by so doing, we are developing the community.”